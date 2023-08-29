Reward offered for tips on murder of Portland man

Khamori V. Loving.
Khamori V. Loving.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for tips in the death of a 41-year-old Portland man.

At about 11:46 p.m. on May 11, a sergeant on patrol was flagged down at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. The sergeant was directed to a man in the street who had been shot, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene but the man, identified as 41-year-old Khamori V. Loving, was declared dead when they arrived.

According to police, Loving was seen talking to an unknown female minutes before he was killed. The shooter has been described as a male wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt who ran south on NE 122nd Ave after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to crime Stoppers of Oregon and can do so anonymously here. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

