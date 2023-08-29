Security changes ahead for Portland’s SmartPark garages

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Changes are in the works for Portland’s downtown SmartPark garages. The city of Portland is looking at spending $2.7 million to beef up security.

The Bureau of Transportation says it’s seen an uptick in crime and other troublesome behavior inside the garages and wants to send a strong message.

The bureau plans to hire 10 additional security guards, which would bring the total number of guards available to patrol it’s five SmartPark garages to 14. The guards would patrol around the clock.

Car break-ins, physical and verbal confrontations as well as graffiti and human waste inside the garages are prompting the move.

“I think anytime there’s more security in an area that is preventing people from loitering or littering or using the restroom or whatever it is that makes people feel unsafe,” Portland resident Sonja Choi-Heifetz says, “I think that’s always helpful.”

She welcomes the change but isn’t sure it’s getting at the root of the problem.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is facing a $32 million budget shortfall in its discretionary fund next year, but nonetheless says spending the more than $2 million on garage security is a top priority.

“We’re just like any other business downtown,” Hannah Schafer with PBOT said. “We’re upping our security like others because we gotta make sure we’re protecting our customers.”

“What we hope is this isn’t a forever situation because it is pretty expensive but it is enough to make a clear statement and change the behavior that’s happening in these garages.” She said.

