Street sweeper injured on the job by street racers in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Street sweepers contracted to clean a loading dock of a north Portland warehouse Friday night found their job impossible to do.

While working the job on North Bybee Lake Court, they tried to clear the area only to be met by street racers who reportedly hit the driver and shattered a window on his vehicle.

The sweeping company, Cantel Sweeping, said one employee was injured with cuts from broken glass to his eyes, arms, nose and throat. The owner of the company has since said the employee is recovering and going to be ok.

Portland police said they responded and saw about 100 cars at the lot.

Leif Gregory, who lives nearby, said he isn’t surprised.

“I live by Lombard (Street) and every once in a while you hear a car zip by,” Gregory said. “It’s something you don’t want to happen but I think it’s going to keep happening.”

Police said they responded to an assault call. A sweeper told them he was hit once, and the back window of the sweeper was broken.

Gregory said he never wants to see anyone get hurt or property get damaged.

“There’s no reason to screw around with the businesses,” he said. “Especially if you’re damaging their property that’s just something someone else has to take care of.”

Gregory said unfortunately, on this side of town, he doesn’t see it stopping anytime soon.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much to stop it,” he said. “As long as it’s happening at times where it’s not going to keep people awake.”

Cantel Sweeping said it’s working with the property owner on solutions to keep street racers out of here. It said for the immediate future, it will change the days of the week they work at the property.

