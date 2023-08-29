Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Camp Creek Fire near Mt. Hood more than 1,200 acres
Krieg Kjer
Ridgefield police ask for help finding missing man
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Saturday in northeast Portland.
Driver faces attempted murder; allegedly ran over woman after argument in NE Portland
One person died after a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning.
61-year-old man dies in early morning Gresham shooting

Latest News

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day...
GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts
Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the...
Idalia expected to strengthen before slamming Florida
A street sweeper was injured by broken glass by street racers on Friday night in Portland.
Street sweeper injured on the job by street racers in north Portland
Street sweeper injured on the job by street racers in north Portland