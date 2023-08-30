11 taken to hospital after Delta flight hits turbulence near Atlanta

A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta....
A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines said the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Eleven people were hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced turbulence before landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

A flight from Milan, Italy, “experienced severe turbulence” just before landing in Atlanta. According to records on FlightAware, the flight landed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Severe weather hit the area as the plane was landing, WANF reports.

Delta said the 11 people injured were a mixture of both passengers and crew. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesperson.

Delta said the plane had 151 passengers and 14 crew aboard and that the airline provided accommodations to passengers and crew who were not injured.

Delta provided the following statement:

Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
KPTV File Image
Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101
KPTV file image
Hwy 30 reopens following deadly crash investigation near Clatskanie
Wx Blog
The ‘endless’ summer heat has...ended; Cooler fall weather arriving early this year
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
19-year-old arrested after man found dead in N. Portland

Latest News

After a general membership meeting on Tuesday, the Battle Ground Education Association says...
Battle Ground Public Schools to start Wednesday as negotiations with union continue
Shooting in Salem on Hawthorne Ave
Two taken to hospital after shooting in Salem near busy intersection
Over-abundance of puppies in Tualatin
Dog rescue in Tualatin struggling with stagnating puppy adoptions
Battle Ground starts school Wednesday
Battle Ground Public Schools to start Wednesday as negotiations with union continue
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began