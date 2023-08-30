Battle Ground Public Schools to start Wednesday as negotiations with union continue

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - After a general membership meeting on Tuesday, the Battle Ground Education Association says Battle Ground educators will start school on time on Wednesday, Aug. 30, avoiding a strike the day before school starts.

The Battle Ground Education Association has nearly 800 members across the district.

In a statement, the Association states that BGSP ‘continues to decline offers to speak about issues educators would like to see addressed, such as class size, staffing and workload’ and says ‘the time is now’.

“We are very fortunate to live and work in this great community. Many of us grew up here and decided to stay. We are committed to the children and families we serve. And our students deserve more resources, smaller classes and additional teachers in our classrooms. Our community is growing, and we need to make changes on our end to accommodate the growing and diverse Battle Ground population,” Kim Bettger, Battle Ground Education Association president said. “Our district can choose to do the right thing and settle a fair contract that focuses ample resources on students, classrooms and staff.”

Battle Ground Public Schools has been posted collective bargaining updates on its website and also released a statement Tuesday saying:

“BGPS schools will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and ready to welcome students. We will continue bargaining with the Battle Ground Education Association. Our board of directors and leadership team are committed to bargaining in good faith to provide staff with wages and working conditions that are comparable to surrounding districts and within the capacity of the district’s budget.

Our latest proposal includes a 16.75% increase in total compensation above current levels over the next three years. This would place BGPS second in Clark County for entry-level teacher pay and above the average salary at the top end. The new proposal also includes increases in overload pay.”

