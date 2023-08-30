Dog rescue in Tualatin struggling with stagnating puppy adoptions

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin reported that adoptions have been unpredictable lately, particularly for dogs of the younger and smaller variety.

Lindsey Quinn, who has been with the rescue for seven years, explained that it’s puppies they just can’t seem to get rid of.

“We’ve definitely noticed a slowdown,” Quinn said. “So, the puppies are lingering. It’s taking longer to successfully place them in great homes.”

See Also: Oregon Humane Society holding adoption special to make room for Maui shelter pets

She said this is the first time since she has been working at the rescue that she has seen such a thing.

“A lot of people are having to surrender animals,” she said. Quinn believes it may be due to financial hardship. “And then, of course, it’s back to school.”

She said there’s almost a couple dozen puppies between just recently born and five months old awaiting adoption.

“I can’t even count to be honest. We have so many puppies that are in foster homes, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were over 20.”

For those interested in adopting, the Oregon Dog Rescue welcomes people by appointment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.