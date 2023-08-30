Dog rescue in Tualatin struggling with stagnating puppy adoptions

Over-abundance of puppies in Tualatin
Over-abundance of puppies in Tualatin(kptv)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin reported that adoptions have been unpredictable lately, particularly for dogs of the younger and smaller variety.

Lindsey Quinn, who has been with the rescue for seven years, explained that it’s puppies they just can’t seem to get rid of.

“We’ve definitely noticed a slowdown,” Quinn said. “So, the puppies are lingering. It’s taking longer to successfully place them in great homes.”

See Also: Oregon Humane Society holding adoption special to make room for Maui shelter pets

She said this is the first time since she has been working at the rescue that she has seen such a thing.

“A lot of people are having to surrender animals,” she said. Quinn believes it may be due to financial hardship. “And then, of course, it’s back to school.”

She said there’s almost a couple dozen puppies between just recently born and five months old awaiting adoption.

“I can’t even count to be honest. We have so many puppies that are in foster homes, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were over 20.”

For those interested in adopting, the Oregon Dog Rescue welcomes people by appointment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi trucks crashed into the Columbia River
2 semis crash into Columbia hours apart at same place near Biggs Junction
KPTV File Image
Salem woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 101
KPTV file image
Hwy 30 reopens following deadly crash investigation near Clatskanie
Wx Blog
The ‘endless’ summer heat has...ended; Cooler fall weather arriving early this year
Man found dead after early morning shooting in N. Portland
19-year-old arrested after man found dead in N. Portland

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in Salem that happened right in the middle of the day near...
Two taken to hospital after shooting in Salem near busy intersection
After a general membership meeting on Tuesday, the Battle Ground Education Association says...
Battle Ground Public Schools to start Wednesday as negotiations with union continue
Shooting in Salem on Hawthorne Ave
Two taken to hospital after shooting in Salem near busy intersection
Battle Ground starts school Wednesday
Battle Ground Public Schools to start Wednesday as negotiations with union continue