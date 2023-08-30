Elderly man missing from Vancouver, WA believed to be in danger, police say

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a missing elderly man.

Jerold Lee Eastburn was last seen at his home on Southeast 103rd Avenue in Vancouver, Wash. around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is believed that Eastburn has dementia and may be lost.

Recent information from the Vancouver police indicates that he is driving East towards Umatilla County in Oregon.

Eastburn is driving a silver/gray Acura TL sedan, WA plate AEB8634. The car has cosmetic damage on at least one side.

His outfit is unknown, but he has glasses, is 5 feet 7 inches, 205 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Eastburn or his vehicle they are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.