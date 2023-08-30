Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A public health warning has been issued by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) following the discovery of hazardous concentrations of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Beverly Beach in Lincoln County.

According to OHA, until the warning is lifted, people should stay away from the water in the area.

Unsafe concentrations of fecal bacteria can lead to upper respiratory infections, diarrhea, stomachaches, and cramps.

Because they are more susceptible to getting sick from aquatic bacteria, children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems should exercise additional caution.

Beach visitors should “avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean. Levels of fecal bacteria tend to be higher in these types of water sources.”

The OHA states that shoreline and inland sources can both contribute to dangerous levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters, including:

Stormwater runoff

Sewer overflows

Failing septic systems

Animal waste from livestock, pets, and wildlife

The OHA advises against swimming in the ocean 48 hours following a storm, even if there isn’t an advisory in effect.

