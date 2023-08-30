Firefighter injured while fighting Beaverton house fire.

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – One firefighter sustained minor injuries after an overnight fire in Beaverton, according to officials.

Crews responded to a residential fire in the 5300 block of SW Lombard Ave in Beaverton at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple people called 911 reporting a fire within the home.

The initial fire unit that arrived at the scene immediately noted the presence of heavy flames engulfing the second floor of the home, with the fire rapidly spreading throughout the entire structure.

Officials say the attack on the fire proved challenging due to concealed and hidden spaces.

While crews were working, one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being released early Wednesday.

According to officials, the home was unoccupied at the time and was being used by squatters. Hoarding conditions inside also affected firefighting efforts.

An investigation is working to determine the cause of the fire.

