Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge

An overnight crash on the Interstate Bridge sent two people to the hospital.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:47 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the midspan of the northbound side of the bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue says crews pulled two people from a crashed car.

One person was up and walking afterward and went to a hospital as a precaution. The other person has what fire officials described as moderate injuries.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

No other information about the crash has been released at this time. FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more details.

