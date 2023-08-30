Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’

Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly 2021(Katie Hovland via The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater was cancelled Tuesday due to a ‘credible threat’.

Concert-goers were given notice Tuesday evening that the concert had been canceled due to a threat to the band or venue. No more information has been released.

The theater released a statement on Facebook that refunds were being automatically issued for the tickets purchased through ETIX, and that the threat was not ongoing.

