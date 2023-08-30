Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in northeast Portland last week.

Portland Parks & Recreation says the incident happened at the Montavilla Outdoor Pool, located at 8219 Northeast Glisan Street, on the night of Friday, Aug. 25. Staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the girl to the hospital.

Sadly, the young girl passed away on Monday. PP&R says they will not be sharing the girl’s identity at this time.

“My thoughts are with the family and the community,” said Dan Ryan, Portland’s Commissioner of Culture & Livability. “I’m devastated by this tragedy. And I know that the community and everyone within PP&R grieves as well.”

FOX 12 asked PP&R if there was a lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident but they said they can’t comment further on the pending investigation.

“I am heartbroken,” says PP&R Director Adena Long. “I have directed Portland Parks & Recreation staff to partner with other City teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. PP&R’s goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family at this time.”

No other details have been released at this time.

