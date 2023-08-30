Kellogg Middle School’s new principal is former student

It's a homecoming of sorts for the new principal of a southeast Portland middle school.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thai Nguyen is the new principal at Kellogg Middle School, which is the same school he attended years ago.

On the first day of school, FOX 12 was with Principal Nguyen as he greeted 6th graders on their first day of the new school year, walking the same halls he once did. He also showed us an old yearbook with him in it.

Thai Nguyen's old yearbook photo
Thai Nguyen's old yearbook photo(KPTV)

Nguyen talked about what it was like walking into the building now but this time as the principal.

“I had that reflection moment and then to think, ‘wow, I am now the principal of the school I went to,’” he said. “I have lifelong friends I still keep in touch with and just to be apart of the community is something I am really thankful for and excited about.”

Nguyen says he has been wanting to come back to Portland and this was a great opportunity. He says he plans to greet the students every day to help build relationships with them.

