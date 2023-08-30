Mainly dry today, rain returns Thursday

Good morning! Scattered light showers are still passing through the region, but mainly focusing along the coast, the Cascade Foothills and west end of the Gorge. A few sprinkles or a rogue shower could pass over any neighborhood in the metro area this morning. Other than that, it should turn out to be a mainly dry day. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon and comfortable temperatures. Highs should reach the mid 70s.

As one weather system departs the region today, another will take shape to our northwest. That upper level low pressure system will drop south over the Pacific Northwest between tonight and early Thursday, bringing widespread rain to the region. It would be wise to cover up anything you don’t want getting wet. If you have the time, I’d suggest clearing out your gutters as well. Computer models haven’t quite nailed down how much rainfall we’ll get from this system, but it still seems reasonable that 0.25-0.50″ of rain could fall in the lowlands west of the Cascades (with greater totals in the higher elevations). Highs should only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Weak high pressure will build in between Friday and Saturday, warming things up and drying conditions out. Expect temperatures to return to the upper 70s and mid 80s, with the warmest day being Saturday. Most signs point to another weather system arriving late Sunday into Labor Day. This would mean increasing rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs should dip into the low to mid 70s between Sunday and Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.