OHSU shows people how to use Narcan ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - International Overdose Awareness Day is this Thursday and Oregon Health and Sciences University educated people about how to prevent overdoses at their farmers market Tuesday.

“We tend to try to tell people like how do you recognize an overdose? So, someone may have blueish lips or skin, decreased breathing or they could have gurgling sounding breathing or not be breathing and decreased levels of consciousness,” Harm Reduction Nurse, Susannah Lujan-Bear said.

Lujan-Bear is a part of OHSU’s Impact Addiction Medicine team, which works with people who deal with substance abuse disorders. She spent the morning at their booth teaching people how to stop an overdose with the help of naloxone, or Narcan.

She said the first step is to call 911.

“You put it up someone’s nose, up to the point where your fingers are and push the button. Even if someone isn’t breathing, it gets absorbed in their mucus membrane,” Lujan-Bear said. “Wait two or three minutes if they don’t respond- you give a second dose in their other nostril. Because fentanyl is so strong, we are sometimes seeing people needing multiple doses.”

Lujan-Bear said the more people have Narcan on them and know how to use it, the more lives that could potentially be saved because OHSU says 40% of overdoses happen while a bystander is there.

This lesson comes just a few days before International Overdose Awareness Day, which she said is an opportunity to remember the many lives lost to overdoses and to look to the future to prevent them through education.

“The other thing this day is trying to do is reduce the stigma around people who use drugs. Make talking about using drugs something that people can do comfortably without shaming people. Because people who are shamed and stigmatized are much more likely to use alone and people who use alone don’t have someone there to respond in an emergency,” she said.

