Oregon raising awareness of ‘Extreme Risk Protection Orders’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Auditors with the State of Oregon are working to raise awareness of “Extreme Risk Protection Orders” with the hope of reducing gun violence.

Oregon’s Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law establishes a process to prevent people at risk of causing harm to themselves or others from accessing deadly weapons, with family members or law enforcement able to file petitions for such orders. Commonly known as “red flag” cases, the law aims to reduce gun violence by empowering courts, local law enforcement, and state agencies including the Oregon State Police and Judicial Department to collaboratively address and mitigate high-risk situations.

“Gun violence is a serious and growing risk not only in Oregon, but nationwide,” said Audits Director Kip Memmott. “We have a tool and a process in our laws to protect people in those situations where we know the risk is heightened. But if Oregonians don’t know it’s available — or can’t use it — that’s a problem we need to fix.”

According to Oregon’s Audit Division, ERPOs can be effective in lowering firearm-related suicide. Statistics show the rate of firearm-related suicides in Oregon is more than 40% higher than the national rate over the last four years.

Auditors researching protective orders say ERPOs are not being used nearly as much as others, with the orders taking up only 1% of all requested in the state.

