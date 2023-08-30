Pedestrian, dog killed on ‘Ghost Bridge’ near Woodland by Amtrak train

WOODLAND Wash. (KPTV) - A person was hit by an Amtrak train on the bridge commonly known As Ghost Bridge, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies were dispatched to 4399 Dike Road, “Ghost Bridge”, with reports of an Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian.

See Also: Landslide halts Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle

Deputies arrived and determined the person was struck by a southbound train while walking southbound on the train. A witness reported that the person was hit while trying to rescue a dog, which was on the tracks.

Both the person and dog were declared dead at the scene. The identity of the person is pending identification.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.