Portland council to consolidate city permitting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland City Council has unanimously committed to consolidating city permitting following a meeting Wednesday.

The council adopted the resolution directing the Chief Administrative Officer, with the cooperation of City bureaus, to begin preparing to consolidate development reviews and permitting staff. The resolution includes City staff also involved in development review and permitting.

According to the city, as many as seven different City bureaus, with directors reporting to four different commissioners, may be involved in the review and issuing of a building permit.

“With a housing crisis and an economy that needs help, there is too much at stake for Portland’s recovery to continue with the status quo,” said Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the Bureau of Development Services. “My colleagues agree and are committed to creating a more streamlined process with clear accountability under one authority.”

The consolidation is expected by July 1, 2024.

