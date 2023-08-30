Portland’s drinking water remains safe from Camp Creek Fire, water bureau says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Water Bureau has been monitoring the spread of the Camp Creek Fire burning in the Bull Run Watershed, Portland’s main water supply.

The fire is estimated to be 1,969 acres and zero percent contained based on field observation from Tuesday evening. While weather forecasts predict stable conditions that are expected to keep fire growth manageable, fire in the watershed poses a risk to the water supply.

The water bureau is working closely with fire agencies to monitor the threat levels to our staff and infrastructure.

“We’re so grateful that our water supply is currently safe, thanks to the efforts of our fire responders and our partners around the region,” Gabriel Solmer, Water Bureau Director said. “If the fire puts the supply at risk, or if rain in the watershed brings a lot of sediment to the reservoirs, we may need to rely only on our limited groundwater. Groundwater is an excellent water source, but it cannot meet all of our current summer demand. Should we get to that position, we will ask for everyone’s help to reduce their water use.”

The Portland Water Bureau will continue to make periodic updates to keep the public informed.

