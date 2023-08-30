See ‘Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio’ at the Portland Art Museum

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Art Museum is now showing the set pieces from the Oscar award winning film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The movie was brought to life in Portland, in partnership with studios in Mexico and London! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the exhibition to learn more about it.

Guillermo de Toro: Crafting Pinocchio is showing through September 17, for hours and ticket information click here.

