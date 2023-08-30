TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Several people are injured after a TriMet bus crash Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were sent to the crash involving the bus and no other cars in the 4500 block of NE Glisan Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Police add multiple passengers were injured, as well as the driver of the bus.

According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, six patents were taken to the hospital, with two entering trauma care.

Emergency personnel are focused right now on attending to the injured passengers and drivers and then will begin piecing together what led to the crash.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

