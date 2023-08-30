Two taken to hospital after shooting in Salem near busy intersection

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Salem that happened right in the middle of the day near a busy street.

Investigators said two people were taken to the hospital.

Traffic is flowing again after the stretch of Silverton Road Northeast was closed for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue.

“I’ve never been so scared in Salem until today,” Mark, who lives nearby, said.

People who were in the area near Hawthorne Avenue Northeast and Silverton Road in Salem said chaos broke out at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when they said a large group was arguing before the fight escalated quickly into a shooting.

“Boom, boom and then I heard them shooting off at like they were shooting each other or in the sky,” Mark said.

Salem police said they responded to a report of shots fired and confirm two people have been transported to the hospital with injuries.

“When my friend told me that about seeing the person dropping after he got shot that was like whoa, this is something you don’t see in Salem,” Santiago Espinosa, who also lives nearby, said.

“A couple of teenagers,” David, a neighbor, said.

People who live nearby said the large police presence for a shooting in broad daylight is surprising.

“It is mind boggling, and it makes you wonder, it could be anybody,” David said. “There were quite a few cars. From the light this way I counted about 12 cops, cop cars.”

“In my 37 years here, I don’t see a lot of type of crimes happening, I mean from time to time you might hear something happening,” Espinosa said.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and said there’s no threat to the public.

Neighbors said it’s sad to hear about the gun violence hitting their community.

“I mean it hurts because I don’t want to see anybody getting hurt,” Espinosa said. “It’s pretty sad. Hopefully things like that will not happen.”

The investigation is ongoing. The status and extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

