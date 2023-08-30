Wet day Thursday, drying out heading into the weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another cool, mostly cloudy day out there- but we did see a few more sunbreaks compared to yesterday. Temperatures in Portland will once again top out in the mid 70s. Later tonight we’ll see cloud cover increasing as a wet system gets closer. Plan for a wet day tomorrow-- our first soaking rain since mid-June! The North Coast will see the showers first, and the precipitation will spread south and east early tomorrow morning. Steady rain through lunch will break into scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be much cooler, too, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Models are giving us anywhere from about .20″ to more than .50″ of rain in Portland.

We’ll start to dry out Thursday night. A few showers may linger in the Cascades and central Oregon. High pressure will strengthen Friday and Saturday, giving us mostly sunny afternoons with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

More wet weather arrives Sunday night/Monday morning, but it doesn’t look nearly as potent as the Thursday system. The valleys will likely see scattered showers late Sunday which should taper off at some point on Labor Day.

Besides Friday and Saturday, temperatures will remain cooler than average over the next week.

