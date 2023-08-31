48,000 gallons of sewage spills into Portland pond

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sewage Advisory: Crews stop release in Forest Heights neighborhood’s Mill Pond Park affecting downstream Cedar Mill Creek.

In a news release from the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services: crews repaired a sewage leak last night on the northeast side of Mill Pond Park in the Forest Heights Neighborhood of NW Portland, portions of Cedar Mill Creek in Washington County are also affected.

Environmental Services is advising people to avoid contact with the water in Mill Pond and the immediate downstream areas of Cedar Mill Creek for the next 48 hours because of increased bacteria levels in the water. This advisory also includes Jordan Woods Natural Area, which is approximately a mile downstream from the release.

Though the pond is easily accessible, the affected portions of the creek are surrounded by steep embankments and not easily reached and warning signs have been placed around Mill Pond Park.

Crews estimate approximately 48,000 gallons of sewage leaked from a break in a maintenance hole, seeping into the pond, which flows into the creek. Crews responded to the leak at around 2 p.m. yesterday and were able to stop the leak around 10 p.m.

Emergency repairings are ongoing with crews installing a bypass system that will remain in place while longterm repairs are being made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.