Air quality advisory issued for Portland-Vancouver metro area, Central Oregon and Southern Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Central Oregon, and parts of Southern Oregon due to smoke from the fires in Oregon and Northern California. The advisory varies by location.

The agencies have issued an air quality advisory for the following areas:

Multnomah County and Clark County in Washington due to smoke from the Camp Creek Fire through midday Friday.



Northern Deschutes, central Douglas, and southern Josephine counties due to widespread smoke from fires in Oregon until midday Friday, localized smoke impacts will extend into the weekend.



DEQ expects intermittent smoke in Coos, southern Curry, and northern Josephine counties on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Smoke levels may change rapidly depending on the weather. To check current conditions visit the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or the OregonAIR app.

Smoke can irritate the eyes, and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. The people most at risk include infants, young children, anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults, and pregnant people.

To protect yourself and others when smoke levels are high, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency advises:

Staying inside if possible. Keeping windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.



Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.





Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.



When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.



If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust, and surgical masks will not protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protectionRespirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their healthcare provider before wearing a respirator.

