Back to summery weather Friday & Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As promised- it’s been a wet, cool day! The main band of rain moved east of I-5 after lunch, and now we’re seeing light, scattered showers. Rain totals are around a half inch as of 3 p.m. for the metro area, so forecast models did a great job with this system. We’re not expecting much more rain this evening, maybe another tenth of an inch. Those showers will eventually taper off later tonight, and we should be starting Friday on a dry note. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will clear out for a sunny, warmer afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s as an offshore wind will help drive afternoon temperatures up fairly quickly. We also might see some haze in the afternoon, but we’re not too worried about our air quality being impacted.

More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are on the way Saturday, but there is a slight chance an afternoon shower or thunderstorm pops up. You may also notice some patchy haze.

A weak system will bring us a few showers Sunday night and Labor Day morning, but besides that Labor Day weekend is looking more dry than wet. Then we’ve got pleasant weather on tap Tuesday through Thursday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

