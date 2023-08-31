Back to summery weather Friday & Saturday

Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s return
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As promised- it’s been a wet, cool day! The main band of rain moved east of I-5 after lunch, and now we’re seeing light, scattered showers. Rain totals are around a half inch as of 3 p.m. for the metro area, so forecast models did a great job with this system. We’re not expecting much more rain this evening, maybe another tenth of an inch. Those showers will eventually taper off later tonight, and we should be starting Friday on a dry note. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will clear out for a sunny, warmer afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s as an offshore wind will help drive afternoon temperatures up fairly quickly. We also might see some haze in the afternoon, but we’re not too worried about our air quality being impacted.

More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are on the way Saturday, but there is a slight chance an afternoon shower or thunderstorm pops up. You may also notice some patchy haze.

A weak system will bring us a few showers Sunday night and Labor Day morning, but besides that Labor Day weekend is looking more dry than wet. Then we’ve got pleasant weather on tap Tuesday through Thursday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge
Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, August 31, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/31)
8/31/2023
Wet day ahead!
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/30)
7 day
Wet day Thursday, drying out heading into the weekend