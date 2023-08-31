Crews battling 4-alarm fire at Salem church

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at a church in Salem early Thursday morning.

Salem Fire says the fire is in the sanctuary of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 721 Chemeketa Street Northeast. The fire was first reported just after 2:30 a.m.

A fourth alarm was called at about 3 a.m. to bring in multiple resources. Officials say crews are battling the fire from the outside only due to heavy fire on the roof.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The church is the oldest Catholic parish in Salem and currently serves roughly 3,500 people.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

