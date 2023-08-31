Evergreen teachers go on the picket line for the first day

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Evergreen Public Schools’ teachers took to the picket line for the first day after negotiations over a new contract between the union and the district officials.

A spokesperson for the Evergreen Education Association said the district’s recent proposal didn’t “meet student’s needs.” She said that the union presented a counteroffer on Wednesday but as of the afternoon, no deal had been reached. The strike put a pause on the start of the school year for thousands of students in the district and left many families wondering when school will start Chandra Carlson and her daughter Vanessa is one of the families impacted by the strike.

“I don’t think reality really set in until last night when I received a text from my daughter’s middle school,” Chandra said.

Chandra said she supports the strike but understands how it can be a strain on families who expected their children to be at school on Wednesday. She said she works full time and is unable to easily get time off, but her husband is able to fill that need.

“Luckily my husband is able to call work and tell them hey I can’t be here. I have to be home with my daughter,” Chandra said. “I’m grateful my husband is able to have that but I understand not all families have that or afford to miss a day of work.”

Evergreen teachers are on strike demanding better pay to match inflation, smaller class sizes, more support for behavioral issues, and an increase in the staff of special education teachers. Vanessa said she’s all for better pay for teachers and more mental health support for students.

“I hope they get the pay they really do deserve because some students treat their teachers really bad and really rude,” Vanessa said.

“I understand there are more behavioral issues especially because of the pandemic,” Chandra said. “I think that was rough on a lot of kids. Hearing how often it happens, when she tells me ‘mommy there was a fight at school or they were being rude to the teacher’, I just don’t understand why it’s happening as much it is.”

