Funds for graffiti removal exhausted, ODOT says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since 2021, Oregon Department of Transportation has been removing graffiti along the four major interstate highways, I-5, I-84, I-405 and I-205. But funds came to a stop earlier this year and the remaining money exhausted.

The Oregon Legislature authorized a one-time allocation of $1 million in the 2021-2023 biennium for ODOT to address the graffiti problem in partnership with the city.

“Now we’re back to our normal practice of our regular maintenance crews removing graffiti. But obviously not at the capacity we had during that extra boost during those two years, David House, with ODOT said.

During the two years, ODOT and the city of Portland hired independent contractors to help remove graffiti and say they had someone working every day.

“Start out of milepost and go north until you hit the Washington border. Let’s say, and then turn around and come south,” said Robert Barrie, Portland Graffiti Removal LLC. “I-5 kind of north of 84 gets usually hit really bad.”

Barrie said they went through 500-1,000 gallons of paint a month and that their last day of work was April 16.

Now, Portland Graffiti Removal only works within 50 miles of Portland as part as the graffiti abatement program. ODOT said the funds to remove graffiti are the same used to fix city issues like sealing cracks and that safety related issues take priority.

“We’re going to address any kind of sign or guard rail damage or lighting damage for example, from a vehicle crash, we’re gonna get to that right away,” House said.

Therefore, ODOT said Portlanders should expect to see even more graffiti over time.

“There was just a temporary period where we could get a handle on it and that now we’re back to our previous capacity of removal,” House explained.

ODOT said they don’t expect more funding anytime soon.

