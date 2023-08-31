Gresham police seek tips following afternoon shooting

Aug. 31, 2023
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Police in Gresham are looking for answers after a suspected shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 5:14 p.m. to the 700 block of SE 185 Avenue. Witnesses calling 911 said a shooting occurred and a man was injured.

However, arriving officers were unable to find a suspect or victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

