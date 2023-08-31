‘Hospitality Takes Action Committee’ hopes to revitalize downtown; starts with SOLVE cleanup

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A newly formed group of hospitality industry leaders in the downtown Portland core is hoping to bring visitors and Portlanders back to the heart of the city.

“Across the board, if you’re in the hospitality industry right now, Portland’s recovery is pretty difficult,” said Dale Johnson, the general manager of Kimpton Hotel Vintage.

He said there’s a few factors contributing to the challenges of bouncing back.

“Our occupancies are down, our rates are down, our staffing levels are lower because it’s hard to grab, get people to want to come work downtown in light of the safety concerns they have,” Johnson said.

So, he and other downtown businesses are taking matters, and litter, into their own hands by starting up a new committee called Hospitality Takes Action.

Their goal is to be another positive force that will help bring life back to the area after a few tough years starting their efforts with a SOLVE cleanup.

“Long-term goal is we’d like to do an activity every couple of months you know, and then really just get a little positive spotlight back on downtown Portland and get people more comfortable with coming down and enjoying the restaurants, bars hotels and attractions we have in the city,” he said.

Dozens of volunteers met up at hotels around downtown to cleanup several blocks with trash bags and trash pickers in hand.

Even businesses, like Bel Fuse from Tualatin, decided to join in.

“I think it’s kind of vital to feeling like you live in a clean, happy, healthy place. I know Portland has some challenges right now but if we can be apart of helping improve those challenges then we’re happy to do so,” said Kelly Wigginton, senior director of marketing for Bel Fuse Inc.

