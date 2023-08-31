‘Hospitality Takes Action Committee’ hopes to revitalize downtown; starts with SOLVE cleanup

A newly formed group of hospitality industry leaders in the downtown Portland core is hoping to bring visitors and Portlanders back to the heart of the city.
By Drew Marine
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A newly formed group of hospitality industry leaders in the downtown Portland core is hoping to bring visitors and Portlanders back to the heart of the city.

“Across the board, if you’re in the hospitality industry right now, Portland’s recovery is pretty difficult,” said Dale Johnson, the general manager of Kimpton Hotel Vintage.

He said there’s a few factors contributing to the challenges of bouncing back.

“Our occupancies are down, our rates are down, our staffing levels are lower because it’s hard to grab, get people to want to come work downtown in light of the safety concerns they have,” Johnson said.

SEE ALSO: 32 artists ‘Paint Off’ at Director Park in downtown Portland

So, he and other downtown businesses are taking matters, and litter, into their own hands by starting up a new committee called Hospitality Takes Action.

Their goal is to be another positive force that will help bring life back to the area after a few tough years starting their efforts with a SOLVE cleanup.

“Long-term goal is we’d like to do an activity every couple of months you know, and then really just get a little positive spotlight back on downtown Portland and get people more comfortable with coming down and enjoying the restaurants, bars hotels and attractions we have in the city,” he said.

Dozens of volunteers met up at hotels around downtown to cleanup several blocks with trash bags and trash pickers in hand.

SEE ALSO: Hundreds of endangered frogs reared at Oregon Zoo returned to the wild

Even businesses, like Bel Fuse from Tualatin, decided to join in.

“I think it’s kind of vital to feeling like you live in a clean, happy, healthy place. I know Portland has some challenges right now but if we can be apart of helping improve those challenges then we’re happy to do so,” said Kelly Wigginton, senior director of marketing for Bel Fuse Inc.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge

Latest News

A newly formed group of hospitality industry leaders in the downtown Portland core is hoping to...
‘Hospitality Takes Action Committee’ hopes to revitalize downtown; starts with SOLVE cleanup
Auditors with the State of Oregon are working to raise awareness of “Extreme Risk Protection...
Oregon raising awareness of ‘Extreme Risk Protection Orders’
FILE
Portland’s drinking water remains safe from Camp Creek Fire, water bureau says
Portland City Hall.
Portland council to consolidate city permitting