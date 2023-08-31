Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem

Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at a church in Salem early Thursday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:16 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man was arrested Thursday, after a four-alarm fire damaged a church in Salem earlier that morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 721 Chemeketa Street Northeast after reports of a dumpster on fire.

Crews found tall flames that had spread to the roof of the church building. A fourth alarm was called at about 3 a.m. to bring in multiple resources. Officials say crews were battling the fire from the outside only due to heavy fire on the roof.

Firefighters evacuated a priest living in a nearby building on church property and no injuries were reported.

Several roads were closed for nearly ten hours.

Arson detectives from Salem police responded to investigate, due to “suspicious circumstances of the fire,” police said.

Following the initial investigation, Billy James Sweeten was arrested and faces first-degree arson charges. He is lodged at the Marion County Jail.

Crews will continue to monitor hots spots and assess the sanctuary building to see if they can safely go in. The brick façade still stands but the roof is gone. Senior Pastor Jeff Meeuwsen says the sanctuary is a loss.

The church is the oldest Catholic parish in Salem and currently serves roughly 3,500 people.

“The church also isn’t just a building. It’s a people. The people of St. Joseph will pull together,” Meeuwsen said. “We’ll move on and we’ll keep doing the mission of Jesus Christ to the best of our ability.”

Meeuwsen says he just started the job as senior pastor two months ago. He was in Portland for meetings and an early morning call from an assistance priest told him about the fire.

Link St. Joseph Salem Fire Relief Fund

