Milwaukie welfare check ends with arrest of wanted suspect.

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A wanted suspect is in custody after being found asleep inside a stolen car.

Officers with the Milwaukie Police Department responded at 6:50 a.m. Thursday to the 2200 Block of SE Mailwell Drive for a welfare check. Arriving police found 33-year-old Shane Freda, of Washington County, asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2000s Subaru Outback.

The Milwaukie P.D. said officers noticed visible drug paraphernalia in the passenger seat, a tampered-with key ignition and after checking the vehicle identification number, learned the car was reported as stolen.

Police quickly positioned their cars to pin the Outback in and spike block under a tire before waking Freda.

Once he was awake, police said Freda began revving his engine attempting to leave but was unable to because of the patrol cars pinning him and the spike block.

After a struggle, Freda was taken into custody. Officers said they soon learned Freda had been sitting on a semi-automatic handgun. Suspected fentanyl was also recovered from the car.

Freda was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on State Parole Violation Warrant and other Warrants along with probable cause of the Felony crimes of Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

