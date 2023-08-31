Oregon Ducks QB pledging $100 for each touchdown this season

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks has committed to supporting ALS research through his performance this season. The ALS Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington has announced that Nix will donate $100 for each touchdown he scores during the upcoming games.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative condition that progressively impairs essential functions such as speech, eating, movement and breathing. Nix’s decision to contribute to ALS research demonstrates his dedication to the cause.

Nix previously showed his support for ALS awareness during his time at Auburn in 2021. He organized the sale of T-shirts to raise funds for a teammate’s father who was battling ALS at the time.

The ALS Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington encourages individuals to match Nix’s pledge or contribute what they can to advance ALS research. You can find that here.

The Oregon Ducks’ first game of the season is scheduled against Portland State, with kickoff set for noon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

