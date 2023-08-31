Oregon Ducks QB pledging $100 for each touchdown this season

Bo Nix.
Bo Nix.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks has committed to supporting ALS research through his performance this season. The ALS Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington has announced that Nix will donate $100 for each touchdown he scores during the upcoming games.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative condition that progressively impairs essential functions such as speech, eating, movement and breathing. Nix’s decision to contribute to ALS research demonstrates his dedication to the cause.

SEE ALSO: Hood To Coast runners, walkers cross finish line in Seaside

Nix previously showed his support for ALS awareness during his time at Auburn in 2021. He organized the sale of T-shirts to raise funds for a teammate’s father who was battling ALS at the time.

The ALS Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington encourages individuals to match Nix’s pledge or contribute what they can to advance ALS research. You can find that here.

The Oregon Ducks’ first game of the season is scheduled against Portland State, with kickoff set for noon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge
Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach

Latest News

Gresham police seek tips following afternoon shooting.
Gresham police seek tips following afternoon shooting
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has installed new vending machines stocked with Narcan to...
Sheriff's office adds 3 free Narcan vending machines in Clackamas Co.
Narcan in vending machine
Sheriff’s office adds 3 free Narcan vending machines in Clackamas Co.
Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at a church in Salem early Thursday morning.
Crews battling 4-alarm fire at Salem church