Oregon to help feed more than 300K kids with extra $39M in federal funding this year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three years after the start of the pandemic and many are still struggling to pay for basic necessities.

In 2020, the federal government approved funding to help underprivileged students get vital resources like food.

Now, millions of extra dollars are going to that program to make sure no child goes without a meal.

Jake Sunderland, with the Department of Human Services, explained that most of those who are eligible for the program likely already have a P-EBT card, which basically serves as a debit card and will be loaded with $120 starting August 31.

“Oregon has been able to provide one billion dollars in P-EBT food benefits to help children in Oregon to get quality, nutritious food,” Sunderland said.

He said since the pandemic P-EBT program was started in 2020, they’ve been able to help thousands of families in need.

With $39 million of additional funding this time around, they expect to help more than 300,000 students. He said those who will be helped are those who have taken part in a free meal lunch program or attend a community eligibility provision school. There are at least 45 of those schools in Portland.

“It’s really meant to provide additional food and support to children whose access to adequate and quality food received through school programs may have been impacted by COVID-19.”

Those who are new to the program can expect to receive a P-EBT card in the mail sometime in September. He’d like families to keep in mind that the funds don’t need to be spent right away.

“You have a year to spend them,” he said. “You can plan your food budget to whatever makes sense for your family.”

How long the federal government will continue to grant these funds isn’t clear at this time, but Sunderland said he and the department are pleased to be a part of positively impacting as many students as they have over the past several years.

“Communities continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food,” he said. “We know that a lot are experiencing hardship and struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. We know that every bit helps.”

If you lost your card and need a replacement, you can call (844) 673-7328.

For additional resources, Sunderland laid out the following:

Find food resources in your community: needfood.oregon.gov

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or adrcoforegon.org

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, 211info.org

Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: caporegon.org/find-services/

