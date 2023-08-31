Oregon revenue forecast means $5.6 billion back to taxpayers next year

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s economy appears to be strong as the state emerges from the pandemic, according to the quarterly revenue forecast released Wednesday.

The total general fund increased by $437 million, which could mean more money back for taxpayers.

Oregon governor Tina Kotek released a statement saying, in part, “The revenue forecast provides encouraging news about the state’s economic stability.”

With the increased revenue forecast, Oregon taxpayers will see a bigger refund next year - a record $5.6 billion.

Whenever revenues from personal income taxes and other non-corporate sources comes in at least 2% higher than forecasted, taxpayers get the excess money back in the form of a “kicker.”

The typical Oregonian is expected to get a $980 credit on their state income tax.

