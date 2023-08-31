Oregon revenue forecast means $5.6 billion back to taxpayers next year

The total general fund increased by $437 million, according to the quarterly revenue forecast released Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s economy appears to be strong as the state emerges from the pandemic, according to the quarterly revenue forecast released Wednesday.

The total general fund increased by $437 million, which could mean more money back for taxpayers.

Oregon governor Tina Kotek released a statement saying, in part, “The revenue forecast provides encouraging news about the state’s economic stability.”

SEE ALSO: Funds for graffiti removal exhausted, ODOT says

With the increased revenue forecast, Oregon taxpayers will see a bigger refund next year - a record $5.6 billion.

Whenever revenues from personal income taxes and other non-corporate sources comes in at least 2% higher than forecasted, taxpayers get the excess money back in the form of a “kicker.”

The typical Oregonian is expected to get a $980 credit on their state income tax.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge

Latest News

President of American Federation of Teachers visits Beaverton school
American Federation of Teachers president visits Beaverton school
The president of the American Federation of Teachers visited a Beaverton school Wednesday to...
American Federation of Teachers president visits Beaverton school
The total general fund increased by $437 million, according to the quarterly revenue forecast...
Oregon revenue forecast means $5.6 billion back to taxpayers next year
One firefighter suffered minor injuries after an overnight fire in Beaverton, according to...
Firefighter hurt while fighting Beaverton house fire