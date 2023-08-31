Portland childcare center frustrated by city’s lack of enforcement of homeless camps nearby

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Concerned owners of a local childcare center said a growing homeless camp near their business is not being addressed in a timely manner.

They said they’ve spent hours reaching out to city resources and just want to see some action being taken.

The owners said they’ve had to take matters into their own hands. They had to put a $8,000 fence put around their vans for protection, but said there’s only so much they’re able to do on their own.

“I think sometimes because we’re not in the downtown core and we’re not super visible, it’s like this part of Portland doesn’t count,” Desi Hudson, owner of Higher Elevations Learning Place, a childcare center, said.

Desi and Kurt Hudson, owners of Higher Elevations Learning Place, a childcare center in Northeast Portland, said they feel like their pleas for help to the city have gone largely unnoticed.

“Just in the last week alone, I’ve spent at least four hours on hold with either 911, the non-emergency, or the parking enforcement line,” Desi said.

In the past couple of years, they said a growing issue with those experiencing homelessness and vandalism on Northeast Ainsworth Circle is a big concern.

“We have a fence line on our playground that I walk every day. Often find pipes, needles, and who knows what?” Kurt Hudson, owner of Higher Elevations Learning Place, a childcare center, said.

They said the no parking signs aren’t enforced consistently, and they want the city to take meaningful action to help all people in this community.

“These are human beings out in these camps, but they’re just getting shoveled to the next location,” Kurt said. “And then we’ll get a new group that comes in.”

So, they can better serve the more than 90 families that entrust their kids to their care.

“We serve kids from infants all the way up to about 6 years old,” Kurt said. “I continue to have a hard time getting new clients to come here when they see this here.”

We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and haven’t heard back yet.

