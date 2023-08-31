American Federation of Teachers president visits Beaverton school

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The president of the American Federation of Teachers visited a Beaverton school Wednesday to highlight its efforts to improve the lives of students and the community.

SEE ALSO: Salem-Keizer confronts reality of attacks by students ahead of school year

Randi Weingarten toured Greenway Elementary School, alongside principal Jennifer Whitten and Beaverton superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas.

The tour emphasized the school’s “experiential learning” program and how its free lunch program has helped the surrounding community.

There was also a 500-book giveaway for students.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.