American Federation of Teachers president visits Beaverton school

The president of the American Federation of Teachers visited a Beaverton school Wednesday to highlight how it improves the lives of students and the community.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Randi Weingarten toured Greenway Elementary School, alongside principal Jennifer Whitten and Beaverton superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas.

The tour emphasized the school’s “experiential learning” program and how its free lunch program has helped the surrounding community.

There was also a 500-book giveaway for students.

