Sheriff’s office adds 3 free Narcan vending machines in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has installed new vending machines stocked with Narcan to help combat opioid overdoses.

The three free Narcan vending machines at the Clackamas County Jail, the transition center, and at the parole and probation office - all located in Oregon City.

The sheriff’s office hopes the machines will not only help with drug overdoses but also bypass the stigma of reaching out for help.

“Many people we interact with have unmet needs,” said Melanie Menear, Health Services Manager at the Clackamas County Jail. “Often times, people are seeking resources, but they don’t necessarily know where to go, or they don’t really enjoy interacting with people. Having something like a vending machine, where it really is a no-contact thing, they will have the option to answer a couple of questions and provide their contact information or remain anonymous before their items are dispensed. For anyone who indicates they would like help or needs resources, our community partners will reach out to them to help meet their needs.”

The vending machines will also offer personal hygiene and health care products donated by agency partners.

The sheriff’s office says the vending machines were funded by a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program.

