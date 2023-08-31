State program offering Oregonian’s paid leave benefits

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Starting this Labor Day weekend, working Oregonians can access paid leave benefits through the state’s new program, Paid Leave Oregon.

The program is aimed at supporting employees in taking time off for personal and family-related events.

Paid Leave Oregon was enacted in 2019 and makes Oregon one of the 11 states, along with Washington D.C., to offer paid family and medical leave.

“This practical, affordable program is going to be life-changing for so many Oregonians and their families. Paid Leave Oregon is going to make Oregon families healthier and safer by providing valuable time for working people to take care of ailing or aging family members or escape a dangerous domestic violence situation. It sends a message to every hard-working Oregonian that their time and their families matter,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Milwaukie, Oak Grove, SE & NE Portland), who chief sponsored and led the charge to pass HB 2005.

According to legislators, Paid Leave Oregon covers paid family leave, medical leave and safe leave for most Oregon workers.

Employees can also apply for the following reasons:

To care for themselves or members of their family during the birth of a child, or to bond with a child after birth, adoption, or placement of a child in their home through foster care;

To care for themselves during a serious health condition;

To care for a family member when they have a serious health condition;

If they or their child experience sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment, or stalking.

Most workers will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave annually, with exceptions for those who are pregnant or have childbirth-related health issues, who may be eligible for up to 14 weeks.

