Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital

Christopher Lee Pray
Christopher Lee Pray(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Oregon State Hospital late Wednesday night.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody at the Salem institution at about 10:45 p.m. Pray reportedly stole a white 2016 Dodge Caravan, with Oregon license plate E265614, and led police on a pursuit southbound on Interstate 5. OSP says the pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns.

Pray has not been found. OSP says he was last seen going southbound on I-5, but he has ties to the Portland metro area.

According to OSP, Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. He was in custody at the Multnomah County Jail for multiple charges, including attempted aggravated murder. He was taken to the Oregon State Hospital on Wednesday.

Pray is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has trimmed facial hair but it may be different from the photo provided by OSP. He also has distinctive tattoos, including the word “Pray” on his right arm, “S” on his right forearm, and the word “supreme” on his neck.

At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

Anyone who sees Pray, or the vehicle he stole, should immediately call 911.

Vehicle similar to the one that Christopher Pray stole
Vehicle similar to the one that Christopher Pray stole(Oregon State Police)

