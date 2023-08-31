Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for a women’s sports event

Fans are beginning to file into Memorial Stadium for what could be a record-breaking evening in Lincoln.
By WOWT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

Attendance broke the previous world record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023. (Brent Weber)(WOWT)

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when the university’s football team took on Miami.

The event even prompted the university to cancel classes all day Wednesday.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TriMet bus crash injures several passengers, driver: Police.
Several passengers, driver injured in TriMet bus crash
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly concert at Roseland Theater cancelled due to ‘credible threat’
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool
Portland Fire & Rescue crews respond to crash on I-5 bridge
Firefighters pull two people from crashed car on I-5 bridge

Latest News

One firefighter suffered minor injuries after an overnight fire in Beaverton, according to...
Firefighter hurt while fighting Beaverton house fire
Oregon Republicans earlier boycotted several Democrat-led bills with a 6-week walkout that led...
Oregon GOP senators sue to run for reelection following walkout that led to their disqualification
The fire is estimated to be 1,969 acres and zero percent contained based on field observation...
Camp Creek Fire at 1,900 acres, Portland water still safe
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an event announcing the launch...
Senators hail Health Dept. recommendation to ease restrictions on marijuana