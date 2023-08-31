Wet day ahead!

Good morning! As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., light rain is spreading across the coastline and pushing inland. Rain will dampen roads right before we kick off the morning commute. Use a bit more caution than you normally would. It’s been over two months since we’ve seen widespread rain, so roadways should be more slick than normal. Expect light to moderate rain this morning, followed by frequent showers this afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

The rain today will be linked to an area of low pressure diving in from the north. This system will move south of our region Friday and stall out over NorCal and southern Oregon. In the wake of that system, weak high pressure will build overhead and an offshore wind will develop. Temperatures will warm up pretty dramatically with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The aforementioned low pressure system will finally lift out of northern California and southern Oregon on Sunday, allowing onshore flow to return. This flow will bring more clouds in from the west, and eventually another weather disturbance. Showers should return between late Sunday and early Monday.

Have a great Thursday!

