1 dead after car crashes into multiple utility poles in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after an early morning crash in the Parkrose neighborhood.

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police say a man was found dead at the crash scene.

According to police, multiple utility poles were hit and there are wires down on the roadway.

Northeast Sandy will be closed for several hours from NE 111th and NE 113th during the investigation and while the utility poles are replaced.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.