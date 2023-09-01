Camp Creek Fire burning 1,900 acres, nearby trails closed

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As the Camp Creek Fire continues to burn in the Bull Run Watershed in Clackamas County Thursday, officials announced the closure of a popular trail nearby due to smoke.

Authorities said the parking lot and trail system at Sandy Ridge are closed until further notice for the safety of both visitors and firefighters. That includes 17 miles of single-track mountain bike trails.

A lightning strike ignited the blaze in the Mt. Hood National Forest a week earlier. Since then, the Camp Creek Fire has grown to more than 1,900 acres with zero-percent containment.

People who live nearby said they’ve been noticing the smoke in the air.

“I see it going the side of the hill there, but now it’s foggy so you can’t tell the difference,” Jeff said. “Yeah, my mom was little worried about it, most people were.”

Incident command said it’s been hundreds of years since they have seen a significant fire in that exact location, and the large amount of fuel feeding the blaze is proving to be a big challenge.

Authorities also said fire-weakened trees falling are another major hazard firefighters are up against.

The team fighting the fire has also grown significantly – including helicopters, scooper airplanes, and more than 400 crew members.

The Bureau of Land Management said the Sandy Ridge recreation site closure was due to the “excessive smoke and to accommodate firefighting operations in the area.”

Firefighters are using the area to stage wildland firefighting resources and equipment.

“That trail goes real kind of close right up to, goes towards the fire,” Jeff said. “The trails go up there behind the closed gate up there, road 14. Right up that same road that it’s on.”

Another big concern for residents was a possible impact on water.

The Portland Water Bureau said the city’s main water supply and water treatment facility nearby have not been impacted by the fire, and Portland’s drinking water remains safe.

Currently there are no fire related evacuations.

