Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An escaped inmate described as “extremely dangerous” has been captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody from the Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Pray was admitted into OSH on Wednesday. That evening, he was in an “altercation” with another patient and needed to be taken to a local emergency department for medical care.

When he was brought back to OSH after the ER visit, the spokesperson said he “was able to gain control of the van and drive away.” At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs.

SEE ALSO: Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital

An inmate is wanted after escaping from the Oregon State Hospital late Wednesday night.

At 8:17 a.m. Friday, the Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a possible body in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.

Crews arrived and learned the person was still alive, but was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits.

After an hour-long rescue, Pray was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation where he gave a fake name, however, an employee of the hospital realized he resembled Christopher Pray.

After contacting Portland police, the man was confirmed to be Pray and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Christopher Lee Pray
Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Teacher describes attack by student
Salem-Keizer confronts reality of attacks by students ahead of school year
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, shows the "Portland, Oregon" sign in downtown Portland,...
Oregonians support ending drug decriminalization amid rising overdoses
Powell's City of Books
One-day employee strike forces Powell’s Books closure
KPTV file image
Oregon State University talk conference shakeup
Just over two years ago, the United States military ended its war on terrorism in Afghanistan.
Afghan refugees reflect on life in Portland two years after Taliban takeover