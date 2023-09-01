Drying out, turning much warmer

Good morning & happy first day of Meteorological Fall! The weather system that brought us rainy conditions yesterday is now working its way south of our region. There are still a lot of clouds across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, some of which are producing light showers and drizzle. As that upper level low pressure system moves over southern Oregon and northern California, precipitation should wind down from north to south. The flow around low pressure systems is counter-clockwise, so as a result, an offshore east/northeast wind will develop today. That’s a drier flow, which will help to clear out some of the clouds and warm things up. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the low to mid 80s. Meanwhile, the same weather system will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to central & eastern Oregon. In terms of air quality, we might have some surface level smoke drift into the Willamette Valley. This morning’s air quality looks great, but it might diminish later on (depending on how active the Camp Creek Fire is).

Saturday is kind of a tricky day to forecast. The aforementioned weather system will park itself over southern Oregon and NorCal, with wrap-around moisture pushing across eastern Oregon, central Oregon and even areas west of the Cascades. We shouldn’t see much of any precipitation during the first half of Saturday, but a few thunderstorms could work their way up into the Mt. Hood area and across the Willamette Valley later in the day. Parts of Clark County and the Gorge may get in on the action too. Bottom line: it’s tough to tell exactly where thunderstorms may develop. If you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and evening, be on the lookout for dark clouds and lightning. Downpours will also be possible. Temperatures should still manage to the reach the mid 80s across the metro area.

That pesky upper level low pressure system will finally work its way across the Great Basin by Sunday and Monday, opening the door to more onshore flow from the west. A weak disturbance will bring a chance of showers Sunday evening into Monday morning. As far as temperatures go, Sunday-Thursday looks pretty nice! Expect highs in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great Friday!

