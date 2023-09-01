House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at church in Salem
Man arrested for arson after 4-alarm fire damages church in Salem
Christopher Lee Pray
Troopers searching for ‘extremely dangerous’ man who escaped from Oregon State Hospital
Beverly Beach State Park - Oregon State Parks
Fecal contamination prompts public health advisory at Oregon Beach
Teacher describes attack by student
Salem-Keizer confronts reality of attacks by students ahead of school year
File image
Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in Portland community pool

Latest News

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped