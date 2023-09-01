Hunger Free Project: Fred Meyer’s virtual grocery bag program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Hunger Free Project, a partnership with Fred Meyer, is giving you a way to make a difference as we enter Hunger Action Month.

FOX 12 is asking the community to come together and purchase virtual grocery bags to help reduce food insecurity in the community.

Starting on Friday, Fred Meyer shoppers will be able to round up at the register with a donation to the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation, or purchase what’s called a “$10 virtual bag”.

“That virtual bag is filled with nutrient-dense items, things like lentils and peanut butter and tuna fish, things that the food banks have told us they really want to see on the shelves,” said Tiffany Sanders, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Fred Meyer.

At the end of the month, those items will be shipped out to the Oregon Food Bank.

Last year, Fred Meyer donated around 1.7 million pounds of food through the program, which is equal to 1.2 million meals, according to store officials.

Cashier Jennifer Bolanos has worked at the Tigard Fred Meyer for almost two years, and said it feels good to be able to give back while on the clock.

“I’ve seen a lot of people donate, especially with food costs going really high,” Bolanos said. “It’s nice, I’ve always wanted to volunteer with something like this, so it’s nice to be part of my job and having that be something of it too.”

And according to the food bank, the extra help couldn’t come at a better time.

“As people are heading back to school, there’s never been a greater need than there is right now,” Sanders said. “We are hearing from our food bank partners that they are seeing more and more people longer lines, more requests at their food banks, so really we’re seeing more people out there that are seeing food insecurity.”

Numbers they hope to bring down, $10 at a time.

“Think about it, $10 can get quite a bit,” Bolanos said. “A little bit goes a long ways.”

